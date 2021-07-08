Kevin Feige Says Marvel Actors Are No Longer Stuck On Multi-Year Contracts

Although actors like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Samuel L. Jackson are already recognized by many as Iron Man, Captain America and Nick Fury, thanks, in large part, to the number of times they have played those characters on screen. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter (via ScreenCrush), Marvel president Kevin Feige acknowledged that his company has already changed the way it does contracts so that actors no longer feel trapped in their characters. .

And is that at the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the company surprised everyone with the contracts it offered to Jackson, Evans and even Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes and recently resumed his role in the series Falcon and the Soldier of the Winter – 97%, as they were made to sign for a large number of appearances.

In this way, now, talking about the premiere of the new film Black Widow – 87%, Feige revealed that MCU actors will no longer be bound by multiple movie contracts in the future, as the evolving state of the film industry has changed the way performers will work with this franchise.

That got a lot of attention when, I think Scarlett, and [Chris] Hemsworth and Evans and Sam Jackson. Now it varies. It varies from project to project, cast to cast. Really, what we want is people who come in, who are excited to be in the universe, who are excited about the opportunity to do more, rather than being locked into contractual obligations.

As the producer says, these changes will allow more actors to want to be part of this universe, since they will no longer feel forced to repeat their roles for years, which made them pigeonhole into their characters and, in many cases, prevented them from moving on. .

When Chris Evans He joined the MCU was with a contract that specified six exits as Captain America. Eventually, he was able to renegotiate that deal, but Evans has still spent a good chunk of his career as Steve Rogers. Tom Holland is nearing the end of his contract with three standalone Spider-Man films under his belt, not to mention several additional supporting roles in crossover projects like Captain America: Civil War – 90%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%, so it remains to be seen how these new terms impact his career as the spider superhero.

In this way, it seems that high-profile actors are much more willing to get involved in the MCU if there is no mandatory commitment to six or seven films. And with so many spin-offs, limited series, and sequels completing Phase Four, it seems more feasible to have a rotating set of characters that can enter and exit the franchise on a project-by-project basis.

