Kevin Feige says ‘Loki’ will have “more impact” in the UCM than previous Marvel series

This week comes to Disney + the third series of Marvel Studios. After ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ and ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, now It’s up to ‘Loki’, Thor’s solo brother, to extend the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And as has been demonstrated with the previous two, it is certain that this fiction will not be limited to telling a secondary and expendable story within the UCM, but it is a new episode of the saga with all the laws.

“It is tremendously important. It may have more impact on the MCU than any of the series so far.”, Kevin Feige has advanced to Empire. “What everyone thought of ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’, and it was more or less true, and ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, which was more or less true, is even more ‘more or less’ true for’ Loki ‘”.

As is customary, the head of Marvel Studios plays with confusion and ambiguity to give ambivalent statements. But that is in tune with Loki himself, hasn’t he also added that the God of Deception will undergo a transformation in this series, his first adventure as a protagonist since he first appeared in ‘Thor’ just 10 years ago. “After six hours or so, you want to see the characters change and evolve. We don’t make these series so they aren’t radical, right?”, assured the executive.

An explanation to the horns

Since 2011 Tom Hiddleston has played Loki in six films before starring in this series. The brother of the God of Thunder has been shown in a variety of costumes, but his most iconic image is that of a horned helmet. What do those horns mean?

Many years ago, in an interview with MTV, the British actor believed that the horns gave Loki a “satanic” image: “People who don’t know much about comics, I show them pictures and they tell me: ‘You’re playing the devil. He’s an incarnation of the devil.’ And the truth is that he is Marvel’s agent of chaos.”

However, ‘Loki’ may offer us a more specific answer. “People wanted to know more about horns. I do remember that,” Hiddleston said in an interview with the website Murphy’s Multiverse. “They wondered when Loki wears the horns, why does he wear them. Is it something ceremonial or are they the extension of some emotional intention? Is he particularly evil in those moments? It was interesting to be asked these things from outside, I suppose, outside of all this experience. Everything will clear up in time“.

We will know everything in due time. The first episode of ‘Loki’ arrives on Disney + this Wednesday.