Kevin Feige says Loki is going to be the series that will have the most impact on the MCU

One of the reasons for the success of the Disney Plus Marvel series is the fact that they are part of the MCU and what we see in them is going to affect the future of this cinematic universe in one way or another. In these two years without a film from this company, they have been a good substitute since the first one, WandaVision, was released – 95%, at the beginning of the year. It’s undeniable that Marvel fans have been subscribing to the mouse company’s streaming service because they don’t want to miss out on these shows that are paving the way for the next Phase 4 movies.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

In a recent interview Kevin Feige has revealed that Loki – 96% is going to be the series with the most impact on the MCU so far. So he said in a conversation for Empire magazine. He further hinted that what fans are thinking about Loki is probably going to be truer than the other shows:

It is tremendously important. It’s probably going to have more of an impact on the MCU than any of the shows released thus far. What everyone thought of WandaVision and was somehow true and what everyone thought of Falcon and the Winter Soldier and was somehow true is going to be even more true in a sense in Loki. You want to see your characters change and evolve after about six hours. We don’t make these shows so they’re not radical, right?

It could also be of interest to you: Loki: director confirms that Mephisto will not appear in the series

What could the Marvel boss be referring to? The theories about this series have not been lacking, but the mention of the other two makes us think that perhaps something related to the Young Avengers. The fans thought that one of them was going to appear in WandaVision and in Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% and so it was. In the case of the first, we were able to see Wanda’s children, Billy and Tommy, with all and powers. In the case of the second we could see Eli Bradley who in the comics becomes Patriot.

Following this logic, what is expected is that in this series we see Kid Loki, who becomes part of that team. This makes sense if we put it together with the fact that he is saying that we are going to see the character change. Could it be that at the end of the series we will see him become a child? It is a possibility that should not be completely ruled out.

Another is that because of time travel, let’s see the character that brought this team together in the comics: Iron Lad. He is a version of Kang the Conqueror who does not want to become said villain. A possible clue that this may be what is going to happen is that Ravonna Renslayer appears in the series, who is a character that is usually linked to this antagonist from the future.

That is a possibility. The other is that the series simply shows us the way in which Loki is going to rejoin the MCU or let himself be part of it. Anything could happen. The reality is that such a statement is only going to encourage fans to think of all kinds of theories that are not necessarily going to be true. That said, what he said implies that we are going to see some event that is going to generate waves in the MCU.

On the other hand, Tom Hiddleston recently revealed that he will not appear in the next Thor movie:

We talk about the Thor movies as a family saga, and the diametric opposition between Thor and Loki and the duality and antagonism being a book that perhaps should remain closed for now. We have explored everything we can about these two brothers.

Continue reading: REVIEW | Loki: Marvel’s First Sci-Fi Adventure