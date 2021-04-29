Kevin Feige says Eternals is “awesome” and praises the use of real settings without CGI.

Last Sunday Chloé Zhao became the second filmmaker to win the Oscar for Best Director, the first being Kathryn Bigelow for Zona De Fiedo – 97%. Zhao’s triumph was not limited to that category, Nomadland – 100%, written and directed by her, won Best Picture after receiving a large number of positive reviews in the previous months.

Having a recognized and successful filmmaker as Chloé zhao in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a source of pride, and who better to speak of than Kevin Feige, Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Entertainment. In a recent interview with Variety, the producer and mastermind of the Marvel Studios franchise, spoke about what Zhao brings to Eternals, a film scheduled to premiere last year but whose release was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Feige, who according to Comic Book has declared himself a fan of the director’s previous work, had very positive words about what was done in EternalsAs despite being a blockbuster with too many visual effects, Zhao struggled to put a lot of scenes shot in real settings and omit as much computer generated effects (CGI) as possible. In a meeting with Disney executives, Feige claims that footage from the tape was shown and described as “impressive”:

And he had to constantly repeat: ‘This is straight out of a camera; There are no visual effects for this at all! ‘ Because it was a beautiful sunset, with perfect waves and fog coming up from the shore on this giant cliff, something really impressive.

For Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer, see Nomadland It gave him an idea of ​​the filmmaker’s style, which he wanted to carry into the superhero franchise of which he is now a part. Previously, Zhao had already suggested his interest in opting for practical special effects over CGI, when he spoke of Revenant: The Revenant – 82%, by Alejandro González Iñárritu, as a great influence. As many will recall, the film was made in natural light, which served to give it a unique look.

Eternals It is based on the Jack Kirby comics and tells the story of a group of human beings who were genetically altered to have superpowers. The director has stated that another influence on her film is the manga, so we can expect a production that probably differs from most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe installments. Feige referred to Eternals as a very ambitious work that deals with our place in the cosmos.

In the cast we find Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani and Kit Harington. Several of these stars had not been part of the Marvel universe or any other superhero movie, but they were already well known for having appeared in popular films and series. Two of the actors were protagonists in the hit Game of Thrones – 59%.

In addition to Eternals, which hits theaters in November, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will soon release Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: No Way Home. 2020 was a very strange year in many ways, and for the first time in more than a decade the franchise did not have premieres throughout the year, but this 2021 has been compensated since before the premiere of the aforementioned films, we already saw in Disney Plus two series, WandaVision – 95% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%. In June Loki will arrive.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has managed to keep fans captive, in 2019 it managed to break almost all box office records with Avengers: Endgame – 95% and it is expected that in the future we will see a much more ambitious project that manages to break the records set by the fourth installment of The Avengers.

