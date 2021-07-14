Kevin Feige said Black Widow led Marvel to hire Chloé Zhao – Tomatazos

Last week Black Widow was released – 87%, which was led by Cate Shortland. Somewhere in the multiverse that movie was directed by Chloé Zhao. That’s how it is. The director was interested in being in charge of making a solo movie about this character. It has been known for a while that the director was interested for years in being part of the MCU. She is a fan of Marvel.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

We know this because Kevin Feige, in an interview for Rotten Tomatoes (via Comic Book), spoke about the matter. The head of Marvel revealed that when a director was being sought for Black Widow, her name was one of those that were mentioned for said project. As we know, in the end Cate Shortland was the one who ended up keeping that job. As a result, the director was hired for one of Marvel’s most ambitious projects: directing an adaptation of Eternals. Here are the exact words from the mastermind behind the MCU:

Chloé had shown an interest in Marvel for many years, even when Brad Winderbaum, our Black Widow producer, was looking for a filmmaker, her name was mentioned. She had made an excellent movie called The Rider. She ended up not getting involved in that movie, I think, and we were very lucky to get Cate Shortland to direct it at Scarlett Johansson’s suggestion. But when we were working on Eternals, and our producer Nate Moore was creating the proposal to actually adopt one of Jack Kirby’s great creations for Marvel – among all his great creations, but The Eternals, this race of immortal beings who have been in the Land for millennia is one of his best works – he asked Chloé to come and meet. And they just clicked on this notion of a human history, what it means to be human, and the point of view of that through these characters, the Eternals. She came up with a proposal that talked about the visual aspect, which is beautiful, but more importantly, it also talked about these characters. These us ten new characters in this world, which is very difficult to achieve, and she accepted that challenge and had a unique point of view for each of them. I am happy to say that from that initial proposal and that reunion to the almost complete version of the film, which is where we are now, she has already won two very important Oscars in the intermission, and has fulfilled her promise of what Eternals could. to be.

Already on several occasions Kevin Feige I had talked about what Zhao it’s just the kind of filmmakers they want to work with. That was said, for example, on one occasion when he spoke with Comic Book:

These are the kind of filmmakers we want to work with, regardless of the size of the movies they’ve made before. Unique voices with unique things to say. And in her case, which isn’t always a prerequisite by any means, she’s a huge fan of both the MCU and the comics and the genre. Watching his movies you wouldn’t necessarily realize it. So it was good that you let us know.

A few months ago the great boss and planner of Marvel said that the movie is impressive. The Marvel boss was perplexed by the fact that the director decided to use minimal CGI and real settings:

And he had to constantly repeat: ‘This is straight out of a camera; There are no visual effects for this at all! ‘ Because it was a beautiful sunset, with perfect waves and fog coming up from the shore on this giant cliff, something really impressive.

Everything seems to indicate that Marvel made a wise decision when hiring her to Eternals and no Black widow. In a few months we will know for sure.