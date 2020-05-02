Many are the Marvel characters that have yet to make an appearance on the big screen, so fans have a long list of what they would like to see. Mostly mutants, a member of this expected list was going to make his debut in two already released films, but for various reasons they decided to remove him and it seems that now is the perfect time for him to make his long-awaited debut, Nova would come to the MCUWell, all the signs are there.

This superhero is known for being part of the Nova Corporation, an intergalactic police and military force that has already appeared in Ians Guardians of the Galaxy ’. Richard Rider and later Sam Alexander are the characters that have been under the helmet of this character. Its powers are the projection and absorption of energy, the ability to influence open wormholes, and the classic strength, speed, durability, and speed beyond what is humanly possible.

What’s interesting here is that, as you can deduce, he was going to make his appearance in the James Gunn movie, where the guardians met Nova Corps. But it was also planned that his debut would be ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, But there was a problem, there were several new characters mixed with others already consolidated that reached a point where they could not give you an introduction as it deserves.

Being such a beloved hero he really deserves his own movie, but the MCU is already packed with sequels, making 2022 an unprecedented year for Marvel Studios where it will debut a number never seen in movies for a single year. The curious thing about this data is that one of those is a of which nothing is known, nor has a name, so it could be the perfect time.

Nova would arrive at the MCU in ‘Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ which will be under the direction of Gunn who has previously said that he has read 75% of the comics of this hero. But he would also have his own solo show and could even appear in some other movie as a cameo, just to excite fans more, which idea do you like best?