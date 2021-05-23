Kevin Feige regrets the whitening of ‘Doctor Strange’

Five years later, the head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, recognize that choosing Tilda swinton in order to ‘Doctor Strange‘ It was a mistake. Marvel Cinematic Universe: The order of all the films.

Hollywood continues to work to put aside its most racist overtones, but it wasn’t so long ago that ‘white-washing’ was a common practice in the industry’s blockbusters. And also in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), which rained criticism when, in ‘Doctor Strange‘, they chose Tilda swinton to play the role of an Asian person. Now, five years later, the head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, he confesses regretting having made that decision, although at that time he defended it.

In 2016, Marvel Studios said in a statement: “Marvel has a very strong history of diversity in the cast of its films and regularly departs from stereotypes and original material to bring its MCU to life. The Ancient One is a title that does not belong exclusively to any one character, but more Well a nickname passed down through time, and in this particular movie, the incarnation is Celtic. We are so proud that the talented Tilda Swinton plays this unique and complex character alongside our richly diverse cast. “

However, we now have a different understanding of how these practices are harmful and Feige has rectified his words. In an interview with Men’s Health, Feige has said:

“We thought we were being very smart and edgy. We thought: We’re not going to do the old wise Asian old man cliche. But it was a wake-up call to say, ‘Well wait a minute, is there any other way to solve it? Is there any other way to get out of the cliché and cast an Asian actor? ‘And the answer, of course, was yes. “

This whitening of the character can no longer be fixed, but what matters is to keep looking to the future. And so do Feige and his team with ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, one of the films that will premiere this year and that presents the first Asian superhero protagonist of the franchise and the first of his films consisting of a predominantly Asian cast. The movie hits theaters next September 3.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io