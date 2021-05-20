Kevin Feige regrets having whitewashing the Ancient One in Doctor Strange – Tomatazos

One of the most common and criticized practices in Hollywood is whitewashing; that is, when you take a character who is originally colored and turn him white just for the sake of it. The usual reason for doing this is that studies state that people are not interested in watching a movie starring people of African descent, Latinos, or Asians. Studies in recent years have found that this is not true. That does not mean that practice is going to end. It is very likely that we will continue to see it, especially when it comes to manga and anime adaptations.

That said, Kevin Feige has revealed that on occasion they have intentionally whitewashed to avoid adapting people who were racist stereotypes. It didn’t occur to him that the simplest solution was to hire an Asian actor and rewrite the character so that he was no longer a caricature of how Americans perceive Asian people. He rightly spoke of this in connection with the casting of Tilda Swinton as Ancient One in Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89%. This he said in an interview for Men’s Health:

We thought we were very smart and we were at the forefront. We weren’t going to do the old wrinkled Asian wise man cliche. It was a wake-up call to say ‘Okay, wait a minute, is there another way to resolve this situation? Is there a way not to fall into clichés and choose an Asian actor? The answer to that, of course, is yes.

This was said in a report on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In this character’s story there were also a couple of Asian characters who were nothing more than racial stereotypes, including Fu Manchu, who in the comics was the father of Shang-Chi.

Some time ago Scott Derrickson, the film’s director, had already said that casting Tilda Swinton was the lesser of two evils. They had originally thought of casting an elderly Asian actress for the role, but felt that could fall into another well-known stereotype:

It felt like we were stereotyping the Dragon Lady, the dominant mystical woman with a secret agenda. Asians have been whitewashed and stereotyped in American cinema for over a century and people should be angry or nothing is going to change. What I did was the lesser of two evils, but that does not take away that it was a bad thing.

What he says is true, as long as people don’t react negatively to stereotypes, they will persist. It’s good to know that Marvel is aware that hiring Swinton for that role was a mistake. Everything seems to indicate that they will be able to redeem themselves with Shang-Chi. Hopefully they will.

It must be remembered that the reason why the Mandarin had not appeared in the MCU is precisely because that character also corresponds to a racial stereotype. The earlier version of this cinematic universe is further proof that a Kevin Feige and company found it easier to do whitewashing than to create non-stereotypical Asian characters.

This isn’t the only thing the Marvel boss has revealed in recent weeks. Not long ago he said that Doctor Strange was going to appear on WandaVision – 95%, but they preferred not to include this character because it was going to distract from the story and it would look like they were putting a white man to save a woman:

Some people have to say, ‘Oh, it would have been so cool to see Doctor Strange, but that would have made Wanda down. We didn’t want the end of the show to be commodified as the path to the next movie. Here’s the white man who says, ‘Let me show you how power works.

