Kevin Feige regrets having “whitewashed” the character of The Old Man in ‘Doctor Strange’

The best known image of the Elder character in Marvel’s Doctor Strange comics is that of an Asian man born in Kamar-Taj, a mysterious place located in the Himalayas. That is why when the first solo adventure of the Supreme Sorcerer was released there were not a few who criticized the decision to have offered the role to a Caucasian actress as is the British Tilda Swinton.

Not that the participation of the great and chameleon Tilda Swinton was questioned, but having “whitewashed” the emblematic character. At the time, Marvel Studios justified the decision from the point of view not to perpetuate the clichés about Asians, and they preferred to opt for an Elder, Doctor Strange’s mentor, who did not necessarily have to identify himself as a man or a woman, nor did he belong to a specific ethnic group. Rather than have a human appearance, but also that it was similar to a kind of transparent “mantle” (and that happened through different people throughout history).

“Marvel is very committed to diversity in its film casts and regularly tries to move away from stereotypes to bring the Cinematic Universe to life.”, the studies also responded at the time with an official statement to get out of the way. For her part, Tilda went on to explain that no Asian character appeared in the script for her to interpret: “I was never asked to play Asian. Everything will be revealed when you see the movie, I hope.”.

And five years later since the character’s first appearance in the MCU the controversy continues. Recently, asked again about the subject in a Men’s Health interview, the same Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, has admitted that that decision was a mistake.

“So we thought we were so smart, so innovative. We weren’t going to fall for the cliché of the wrinkled, old, wise Asian man. But it was a wake-up call to say, ‘Well wait a minute, is there another way to represent it? Is there another way not to fall into the cliché of having an Asian actor? And the answer to this, of course, is yes “, has assured Feige.

And although the Elder of Tilda also had a brief presence in Avengers Endgame of 2019, so far, it has not been announced that it will appear in Doctor Strange 2: The Multiverse of Insanity who drives Sam raimi (and with a release date set for March 25, 2022, at least in the United States).

To alleviate possible racial issues, let’s remember that Marvel already has the first adventure starring an asian superhero, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings that it stars Simu liu (Although the trailers do not seem to have been liked much in some territories of China, considering that the film looks too “westernized”), and is scheduled to be released in theaters on September 3.