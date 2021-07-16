Kevin Feige promises that the multiverse will bring the most exciting to Marvel

Yesterday the last chapter of the first season of Loki was released – 96% and the fans still have not quite assimilated what happened. The death of the One Who Remains at the hands of Sylvie ushered in the multiverse, the “sacred timeline” fractically branched out into numerous alternate timelines, and a first glimpse of the next great villain was given: Kang the Conqueror.

The multiverse was briefly mentioned in Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89%, and in Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82% talked about him although it turned out to be all a fraud of the villain. In WandaVision – 95% many believed that the appearance of Evan Peters as Quicksilver, the character he played in Fox’s X-Men movies, was the beginning of the multiverse, but it was until Loki that we can talk about this seriously.

Kevin Feige, who served as President of Marvel Studios and is currently the Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Entertainment, spoke on the D23 Inside Disney podcast (via The Direct) and announced that he had a meeting with the entire Marvel Studios team to discuss the multiverse and the future of the franchise:

… the multiverse is emerging in a big way. There is interconnectivity there that people have already begun to see and suspect and I had a meeting this morning with the entire Marvel Studios team discussing the multiverse and the rules of the multiverse and exactly how to meet the excitement surrounding the multiverse.

In comics the use of the multiverse is very common, since it opens a million doors that previously seemed closed. With the multiverse as a narrative resource, time and space are not the limit, only imagination is, and at least one phase 4 film bears in its title the proof of what it will address: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

I’ll tell you what: it’s more than just fans who are following the history of the multiverse. It’s really exciting to even see him halfway through the Loki series now as people respond to the possibilities.

With the multiverse the possibilities are almost endless, but it is logical that coherence must be maintained. If something has characterized the franchise in the last thirteen years, it is that it has managed to remain cohesive despite having so many characters. Superheroes and antiheroes from universes far removed from the MCU, rumors about the return of Tobey Maguire (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%) and Andrew Garfield may soon appear. (Until the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%) in Spider-Man: No Way Home are very strong, and at least we have confirmed that Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%) plays again the Doctor Octopus we met in Spider man 2.

Jamie Foxx (Collateral: Wrong Time and Place – 86%, Django No Chains – 87%, Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93%), on the other hand, also returns as Electro in the film, and shortly after the news was released, the actor made a rather strange Instagram post, as it showed three Spider-Men from behind, Coincidence? I do not believe it.

The multiverse has been addressed in numerous comics and animated series, but one of the most recent films that masterfully addressed it was Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100%, although in that case it was a separate animated film from the MCU, and since its premiere, fans have been asking Marvel to give us a live-action with Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield. It seems that the dream will come true.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters in December, and will be preceded by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals, which open in September and November respectively.

