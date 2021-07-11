Kevin Feige is very happy about the reaction of fans to the new characters of phase 4 of the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow by leaps and bounds, all thanks to new products launched by Kevin Feige and company. The company has spared no expense and adventure to introduce the new era of the series, better known as phase 4. During a new interview with Rotten Tomatoes, the president of Marvel Studios talks about the good reception that the new characters of the series have had MCU and share their joy in knowing that they are finding a special place in the sprawling entertainment franchise.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

There were not a few Marvel Studios products that were affected by the coronavirus pandemic. All the films suffered delays of more than a year due to the closing of cinemas and the fans of the MCU had no alternative but to wait; time passed and finally hit theaters Black Widow – 87%, the first movie of the new era that is being a hit in streaming and cinemas. But before the previous triumph, Marvel Studios was already enjoying the honeys of victory thanks to the Disney Plus series. Kevin Feige talks about the positive response he has observed towards the characters just introduced on the small screen.

Seeing audiences respond to characters they weren’t expecting, or not asking, I wouldn’t say there was a huge contingency of people banging on the door for Agatha Harkness to appear in the MCU, but she is a great character played by a great actress. In the first episodes people asked: ‘Where will he appear again? What else is she going to do?

We invite you to read: REVIEW | Black Widow: The Movie Captain Marvel Should Be

Agatha Harkeness became a character really loved by MCU fans, especially after her theme song “Agatha All Along,” which was a streaming hit on music platforms. The famous producer and executive also talks about the other supporting characters that were introduced and is very pleased that the audience reacted positively to them. Here the rest of his words:

I think the same thing is happening right now with John Walker from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series, and certainly with Mobius M. Mobius, as portrayed by Owen Wilson in the Loki series. So that’s something that’s so important to the MCU, including new characters. The comic is filled with many spectacular character lives, and when you find the best actors to play them, it can quickly go from an audience that never hears of a character to getting upset with us because we haven’t announced their own standalone film yet. That makes us all very happy.

Although 2020 was not a good year for Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige intends to make 2021 one of the best. WandaVision – 95% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% are done, Loki – 96% are about to do it, yet the new movie stage is only beginning with Black widow, there are still numerous premieres that will surely transform the studio into the most successful of this year.

Perhaps the most anticipated premiere of the new stage of the MCU is Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland, a production that has been surrounded by all kinds of fantastic rumors. The stakes on Peter Parker’s new film are high, but it is quite likely that it will become the highest grossing of 2021 and with good reason. Will there be any other non-Marvel Studios release that knows how to stand up to it?

Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters on December 17.

You may also be interested in: Black Widow: these are the reactions of the fans to the new Marvel movie