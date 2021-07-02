Kevin Feige is angry at Alfred Molina for revealing spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Currently one of the Marvel projects that most excites fans is Spider-Man: No Way Home, a film that is surrounded by rumors about the return of the two actors who gave life to Spider-Man in the cinema, Tobey Maguire (The Play Teacher – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%) and Andrew Garfield (To the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%). Although that information has not been confirmed, we already know for sure that we will have Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%) like Doctor Octopus; first the news was released in various media, and later he himself confirmed it, but incidentally released a very large spoiler.

We know that Marvel is careful when it comes to spoilers, we just have to remember how well they took care of revealing the plot of Avengers: Endgame – 95% for two years, and it appears that Sony is not doing its job very well when it comes to Spider-Man: No Way Home, because what the actor revealed is no small thing: he said that he plays the same Doctor Octopus from Spider man 2, which can only mean one thing … SpiderVerse confirmed.

Now comes the news that Kevin Feige, Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer and mastermind behind the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is upset with Molina for unveiling such a huge spoiler, which they were surely keeping as a surprise. Feige is not known for showing anger in public, and this time was no exception, but reading between the lines we can see the truth.

In an interview with ET Online, Feige was asked about the future of actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the franchise, whom we first saw in Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% in the role of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine / Madame Hydra. His answer leaves no doubt about his courage: “you should ask Alfred Molina.”

But what was it that Molina said that caused so much controversy and angered Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer? For those who do not remember, the actor spoke with Variety in April and these were his statements:

It was wonderful. It was very interesting to return after 17 years to play the same character, taking into account that now I have a double chin, crow’s feet and a very slight, but very slight, pain in my lower back. [Jon Watts] He saw me and said ‘did you see what we did with [Robert Downey Jr.] Y [Samuel L. Jackson]? ‘ … [En El Irlandés] They rejuvenated Robert De Niro’s face, but when he fought, he looked like an old man. He looks like an old man! That was what worried me about doing it again. I don’t have the same physical ability that I had 17 years ago. That is a fact. Then I remembered that it’s the tentacles that do all the work!

In addition to Molina’s participation, it was reported that Jamie Foxx (Collateral: Wrong Place and Time – 86%, Django No Chains – 87%, Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93%) would also return in the role of Electro, and although he himself confirmed it on Instagram with a very revealing image (three different Spider-Men were seen from behind), shortly after he eliminated it and has not commented on it again.

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone (Zombieland: Shot of Grace – 84%, La La Land: A Love Story – 92%, It Is Said About Me – 85%) have denied participating in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but many actors have denied many things in the past and in the end it turns out that they only had to keep a secret. For now we can only wait until December when the film hits theaters.

