Kevin Feige is angry at Alfred Molina for revealing spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home – .

Currently one of the Marvel projects that most excites fans is Spider-Man: No Way Home, a film that is surrounded by rumors about the return of the two actors who gave life to Spider-Man in the cinema, Tobey Maguire (The Play Teacher – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%) and Andrew Garfield (To the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%). Although that information has not been confirmed, we already know for sure that we will have Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%) like Doctor Octopus; first the news was released in various media, and later he himself confirmed it, but incidentally released a very large spoiler.

We know that Marvel is careful when it comes to spoilers, we just have to remember how well they took care of revealing the plot of Avengers: Endgame – 95% for two years, and it appears that Sony is not doing its job very well when it comes to Spider-Man: No Way Home, because what the actor revealed is no small thing: he said that he plays the same Doctor Octopus from Spider man 2, which can only mean one thing … SpiderVerse confirmed.

Now comes the news that Kevin Feige, Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer and mastermind behind the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is upset with Molina for unveiling such a huge spoiler, which they were surely keeping as a surprise. Feige is not known for showing anger in public, and this time was no exception, but reading between the lines we can see the truth.

In an interview with ET Online, Feige was asked about the future of actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the franchise, whom we first saw in Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% in the role of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine / Madame Hydra. His answer leaves no doubt about his courage: “you should ask Alfred Molina.”

But what was it that Molina said that caused so much controversy and angered Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer? For those who do not remember, the actor spoke with Variety in April and these were his statements: