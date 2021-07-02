Kevin Feige hopes to continue working with Scarlett Johansson in the future

The movie “Black Widow” it’s officially “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with 147 reviews at this time. The film is expected to start strong, but you have to wait for its first weekend, to see how the film really works in this pandemic environment that we live in. The movie will arrive with the bittersweet flavor that it will be a movie that completes Natasha’s story, but at the same time it will be her last movie. However, the president of Marvel Studios hopes that it is not the last job with actress Scarlett Johansson.

Kevin Feige recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the great possibility of working with Scarlett Johansson in the future. Feige stated that “Marvel is always about new beginnings,” and described Johansson as an amazing companion, highlighting how important is johansson for the study:

[Scarlett Johansson] was a producer on this film. She was the one who brought us our amazing director, Cate Shortland, and I’m excited to continue working with her in any way possible if we are that lucky.

Delved into the crucial role of Scarlett Johansson we have the fact that it was the actress who got Cate Shortland to direct the film. During a recent interview with Variety, Shortland revealed that he initially did not want to make the film, completely rejecting the idea of ​​making it when it was offered to him.

I said to my manager in Los Angeles, ‘There’s no way I’m going to make this movie, and I’m not sure why they’re asking me. It’s crazy, all the effort, ‘confesses Shortland. And then he never said no to them.

Shortland later learned that Marvel offered him the job because Scarlett Johansson had personally asked him to direct the long-awaited film of the Black Widow.

One of the wonderful things about working for Marvel and their journey is that a lot of amazing people raise their hands to work on these movies, ”says Johansson. But for me it was just Cate from the beginning. It was very important to me that the person directing this film had to have made a masterpiece and then other good films, ”Johansson added with a laugh. “A masterpiece, you know? And I really think ‘Lore’ is very close to… I mean, it’s a perfect movie. She was very elusive… It was very difficult to find her, ”Johansson added about the headmistress.

Recall that a few days ago, the director of the film recognized that “Black Widow” could have a sequel without Scarlett Johansson.

Via information | Entertainment Tonight | Variety