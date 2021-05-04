Kevin Feige has confirmed that Doctor Strange was going to appear in WandaVision – Tomatazos

WandaVision – 95% was a critically and viewer-acclaimed show, but there is one thing that made fans feel betrayed by the show. The rumor that in the last chapter there was going to be a cameo at the level of Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian – 91%. That made fans wonder non-stop. When Evan Peters appeared the fans were convinced that who we were going to see would be Magneto or some other X-Men. They were almost certain that this was how the mutants were going to be introduced to the MCU. Then the last chapter came and it was revealed that the big cameo was none other than White Vision. Many felt cheated and others that the study played up their expectations. This put Marvel fans on the defensive when the same kinds of rumors began to surface about Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, but the cameo in the fifth chapter of that show was relevant to comic book readers.

Before it appeared Evan Peters, the most astute fans were sure that the one who was going to appear would be Doctor Strange. It made all the sense in the world. Wanda is an important character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness so it would not have been unusual for this character to appear to link both things. Kevin Feige has just revealed that indeed that was the original intention.

In the last issue of the print version of Rolling Stone there was a report on how WandaVision was made because they spoke with the head of Marvel Studios. They asked Benedict Cumberbatch to appear on the show. They had reached an agreement with him to make this possible. He also revealed that he was left in the series for something that was going to lead to the appearance of this sorcerer: the commercials. The mysterious commercials had fans scratching their heads in search of their hidden meaning. We now know that it was Doctor Strange trying to communicate with Wanda. They were an attempt to break the illusion that she created.

Unfortunately the creative team behind this show felt that this appearance could overshadow Wanda so they opted to remove this character from the show:

Some people have to say, ‘Oh, it would have been so cool to see Doctor Strange, but that would have made Wanda down. We didn’t want the end of the show to be commodified as the path to the next movie. Here’s the white man who says, ‘Let me show you how power works.’

Definitely this appearance would have stolen fans’ attention and it could have felt like a mansplaining element on the show. It would not have been a good idea that in a program that focuses on how a protagonist processes mourning, a man suddenly appears to solve everything. They would surely have received criticism for that. If in Falcon and the Winter Soldier Steve Rogers had appeared at the end to resolve the situation it would have felt like Sam Wilson did not deserve to be the new Captain America and that would have played down the entire message of the show. You must be very careful with putting cameos to resolve the conflicts of the programs. If your leads can’t solve their problems, maybe they shouldn’t have been the focus of your shows in the first place. Fortunately they reconsidered in time.

On the other hand, Elizabeth Olsen recently revealed that she is delighted with the revival of witches within feminism:

Kathryn Hahn was great working with and she said something like, ‘We’re witches, that’s amazing. We are these powerful women that men are terrified of, and they had to murder us because they were so afraid of our power and our temptation and everything mysterious about being a woman. ‘ Taking over the witches again was really fun.

