Kevin Feige doesn’t rule out future Marvel prequels

More Marvel prequels? Kevin Feige does not rule out continuing to explore the same format that 'Black Widow' presents.

The head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, has hinted that ‘Black Widow’ could be the beginning of a series of prequel films focused on popular characters from the saga. The next blockbuster from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) goes back several years in the timeline with a solo adventure led by Scarlett Johansson, since he sacrificed his life in ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

Given that early reactions have been so positive for ‘Black Widow’, it’s no surprise that Feige is open to exploring adventures for other Avengers in the future.

“Certainly, this film and this story are a very particular case for Natasha,” he told the press (via / Film). “But the notion of exploring the past, present and future of the MCU is certainly on the cards of all of our characters”. But she clarifies again: “This particular story, with this cast, is very personal, very specific to Natasha.”

There are great opportunities for prequels in the MCU, including the stories that take place in the years between the snap of Thanos and the return of the missing after ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

The new Disney + series, ‘Loki’, also explores how the fracture of the “sacred timeline” of the MCU can create alternative versions of superheroes and their stories.

Any ideas? We have the lost adventures of Steve Rogers traveling through time to return the Infinity Stones, or what he did with Peggy Carter when they settled together in the past. The possibilities for Marvel prequels are literally endless!

