We all remember how anticlimactic the end of Iron Man 3 is – 79%. The last solo movie with Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark was far from satisfying the fans. After previewing the appearance of the Mandarin throughout the film, it is revealed that Ben Kingsley’s character is actually a copycat. The surprise is considered one of the lowest points in the Marvel saga, but producer Kevin Feige is still happy with it.

In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, the president of the Marvel studio, Kevin Feigeexplained that he still likes iron Man 3 and its controversial ending. This was said in relation to the next appearance, now the true Mandarin, in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The producer talked about the way he always wanted to introduce that iconic villain since something was announced about his criminal group in Iron Man – The Man of Iron – 93%, but are happy to do so so far:

We talked about when is the time to bring that character to the screen, we only wanted to do it when we felt we could do him justice and show the complexity of it, which, frankly, we would not have been able to do in an Iron Man movie because a movie of Iron Man is about Tony Stark. So Shane Balck, in his film and in the script he wrote, came up with this fun twist that we love to this day and which turned out to be Trevor Slattery.

It was later clarified that the real Mandarin was not happy with that character for adopting his identity, but since then we had not heard from him in the series. That is going to change now that the franchise is ready to present who truly was the leader of that criminal group in Shang-chi and nothing more and nothing less than played by the actor Tony leung, who will give life to the character and will be the father of the protagonist.

About this new movie, starring the actor Simu liuYou will see the titular character escape his father’s criminal legacy and confront him. The trailers we’ve seen reveal that the Mandarin, or Wen Wu as it will be called, possesses the famous Ten Rings, ancient magical artifacts that give it extraordinary power. It is not yet clear exactly what he did during all the time that passed between iron Man 3 and Avengers: Endgame – 95%.

In a way, if Kingsley had played the real villain, they would not have been able to find the new version that we will see. This isn’t the first MCU issue Feige has worked on again since the series’ launch. For example, the casting of Tilda Swinton is another that he does regret and other times they are details of continuity that he has preferred to leave under the carpet such as the Infinity Gauntlet in Odin’s vault or the chronological order of the Spider-Man saga. .

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will arrive in mid-September to introduce us to a new superhero that will become part of the mega franchise. Until then, fans will have to wait another two weeks to see the end of Loki – 96% and next week you can see Black Widow – 89% in theaters and Disney Plus for an additional cost.

