Kevin Feige confirms trailer cameos

‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings‘, the Marvel movie that will introduce us to the hero created by Steve Englehart Y Jim starlin In 1973, it already has a couple of great advances and, although the action sequences support the protagonism of the hero of the title and his father, the villain of the function, a scene in which it seems that we see two recognizable characters from the Marvel universe fight. copped the conversation of the fans.

“We recently released the final trailer for Shang-Chi and some fans said, ‘This looks like a character they haven’t seen in many years called Abomination fighting a character that looks like Wong.’ And I can say that the reason it seems that is because that is Abomination fighting against Wong, “he confirmed. Kevin Feige, the boss of it all, to Rotten Tomatoes. “It’s kind of funny that a character we haven’t had on screen in over a decade appears again in the MCU. And seeing the fans recognize it and celebrate it in that little snippet of the trailer is a lot of fun. “

Marvel studios

Abomination appeared for the first and last time in the primigeia ‘The incredible Hulk‘(Louis Leterrier, 2008), although it is not known whether Tim roth He will return to embody (somehow) the beast that emerged from the attempt to replicate poor Banner’s accident. We have Wong more recent since, incarnated by Benedict wong, was presented in ‘Doctor Strange‘(Scott Derrickson, 2016), reappeared in the diptych formed by’Avengers: Infinity War‘(Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, 2018) and’Avengers: Endgame‘(Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, 2019) and his presence has also been confirmed in the future’Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘(Sam Raimi, 2022).

Destin Daniel Cretton, director of ‘Grace’s Lives (Short Term 12)‘(2013),’The crystal castle‘(2017) and’Question of justice‘(2019), has been in charge of making this project a reality in which, together with Simu liu, we will see Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Ronny Chieng Y Tony Chiu-Wai Leung like Mandarin.

‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings‘will hit theaters on September 3, 2021.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Marvel studios

The best gifts for fans of Avengers and Marvel

Infinity gauntlet

Marvel amazon.es

€ 100.98

Captain Marvel 3D (Blu-ray 2D)

Captain America Shield

Avengers amazon.es

€ 135.24

Iron Man Mini Fridge

marvel zavvi.es

€ 29.49

Tor Hammer 3D Lamp

Marvel amazon.es

€ 28.86

Shirt

Marvel amazon.es

€ 14.06

Ceramic mug

Marvel amazon.es

€ 13.64

Puzzle 1000 pcs

Clementoni amazon.es

€ 9.99

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io