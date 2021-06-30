Kevin Feige confirms the return of Abomination and Wong in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – .

It is not news to say that the Covid-19 pandemic changed the world of cinema forever. Among many films that were left without a release or delayed their arrival, the brand of Marvel It was one of those that most resented this aspect. For example, radical changes had to be made to his famous calendar and for the first time in a decade there was no commercial theatrical release of him. Fans focused on the arrival of Black Widow – 96%, as well as the series in Disney +, but they forgot those titles that will finally arrive this year like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings that with its latest advance already managed to cause the expected furor.

Although for years the line of this Asian character was considered problematic and racist, little by little he improved various aspects of writing and inclusion and became a great step to bring a Chinese hero to the big screen. The first trailer introduced us to two great virtues of the film: the impeccable choreography of martial arts fights and the promise of The Mandarin, a character who in the comics is extremely important, dangerous and complex, but whose appearance in Iron Man 3 – 79% was a huge disappointment to the public.

But to finish exciting fans, connoisseurs or not of the character, the new trailer brought us two unexpected characters: Abomination Y Wong. Abomination, played by Tim Roth, was the enemy to beat in Hulk: The Incredible Man – 67%, which some forget if it’s part of canon. While Wong (Benedict Wong) is the great ally of Doctor Strange and is expected to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The moment drove the fans crazy because Abomination had not been mentioned and Wong it is part of another saga; However, and for everyone’s clarity, Kevin Feige himself confirmed that it is about these characters.

During a recent chat with RottenTomatoes, the famous producer commented:

Some fans said, “This looks like a character they haven’t seen in many years called Abomination, fighting a character that looks like Wong.” And I can say that the reason it looks like that is that it is Abomination fighting Wong.

But this appearance, of which we do not know the context and duration, does not seem to be just a whim or a reference to connect the new hero played by Simu liu with the rest of the universe. In the same talk, Feige added:

That’s the fun of the MCU at this point. We can do something like Shang-Chi, introduce a new hero to the MCU and the world at large. But that subtitle, The Legend of the Ten Rings, actually connects to the very beginning of the MCU, with the Ten Rings being the organization that kidnapped Tony Stark at the beginning of Iron Man. And that organization was inspired by a character called the Mandarin. in the comics.

Kevin Feige took the opportunity to explain why The Mandarin from iron Man 3 It could not work adapting the character as it was presented in the comics and defended the turn on the identity of the villain in that third installment:

And going back to Iron Man 1 – we’ve talked about that when we did bring that character to the screen, we only wanted to do it when we could do him supreme justice and really show the complexity of this character, which frankly we couldn’t do in an Iron Man movie because a Iron Man movie is about Iron Man and Iron Man is about Tony Stark. So Shane Black, in his tape and the script that he co-wrote, had the idea for this fun twist that we love to this day, and it turned out to be Trevor Slattery.

The producer confirmed that The MandarinAs the leader of this terrorist organization he has always been there, we just didn’t really know him in the MCU yet. Fans hope that Shang-chi Yes, do justice to this enemy known for his physical abilities and great intelligence.

