Kevin Feige (‘Black Widow’): “Exploring the past, present and future is a possibility for all our characters”

The promotion of ‘Black Widow’ begins, a phrase that a few months ago it seemed that it would never arrive. The Marvel movie should have been released more than a year ago but the coronavirus had other plans for it. But Marvel Studios is finally ready to conquer theaters again. And he does it with the farewell of Natasha Romanoff, a member of “the original six.”

“We knew that there was a great period of his life that we did not know, not only his childhood but that period between ‘Civil War’ and ‘Infinity War’. And that period seemed perfect for us to focus creatively and discover more of his past, more of his present. And with a lot of these lovely people you see in this Zoom, take a look at the legacy and the future all at the same time thanks to Cate Shortland.“explains Kevin Feige in the virtual press conference with Scarlett Johansson, Cate Shortland, the director of ‘Black Widow’ and the unusual family of Natasha, consisting of Florence Pugh, David Harbor and Rachel Weisz. But the Natasha that we found at the beginning of the film is more alone than ever: wanted for insurrection because of what happened in ‘Civil War’, she decides to flee unaccompanied: “At the beginning of this film she is really alone for the first time. It has always been part of something, whether it was because of the circumstances. You have been part of the Red Room to begin with. And then he joined SHIELD and then the Avengers. He has always been part of a whole, and suddenly he finds himself floating in the middle of nowhere and realizes that he has many possibilities in front of him and it is suffocating. And then he runs into this person from his past who is pure fire, is a problem and has a crazy and dangerous energy, full of life, and it seems that he does not need it but he needs it and so he returns to the game. It’s great to see her like this, we’ve never seen her like this. It is full of doubts and leaves a lot of strings to pull “explains Johansson, alluding to the arrival of his” little sister “Yelena Belova, also a victim of the Red Room.

Pugh describes her character as “the heavy little sister who says the right things at the worst times.”. The actress thanks Cate Shortland for letting her find Yelena’s “oddities”: “You can see that she is flourishing, that she is becoming her own person.” The two protagonists recall how the first scene they recorded was the fight in the Budapest safe house that we have already seen in several previews. “Literally on my first day I was throwing Scarlett against a wall, she would slam my face against the sink and there really is no better way to break the ice than to fight Scarlett Johansson. It was great because when we finished we got to know each other and made friends “explains Florence Pugh with a laugh. Johansson highlights how Pugh, thanks to her past as a dancer,” nailed all the choreography and was always willing to go for it. ” , yes, ruining her superhero pose: “It took me ten years to perfect that pose and she in a second comes and destroys it. He destroys her and tramples her. “For the older sister, a lot is said through the fight scenes:” They are two people expressing their frustration, their problems with power and their surprise and also their affection for the other, they are like two lion cubs. “Cate Shortland, on the action scenes, explains that although Natasha is an expert fighter, in this film she faces rivals who have also been trained like her, or who are able to reproduce all her movements like the mysterious Taskmaster: “He faces formidable opponents so the fights get messy and very rough and that was a lot of fun.. From the beginning when I spoke with the choreographer I said that I wanted to see humans fight, not superheroes. “

For the director, her arrival at Marvel is also her first film of this size. “When you are on set you forget about the infrastructure because you are more aware of what the actors are doing, but you have to walk 20 minutes to get there and come across 500 trucks and 400 people. There are also a lot of meetings, huge and with a lot of people, and I had to get used to it, Kevin helped me, because I’m quite a shy person and I liked to talk to few people but then you have to get used to being in large groups. I think it was nice and I learned a lot to trust people already be more open. When you come to Marvel you think it’s going to be a great studio but it’s really just decent and really excited people who just want to make a good movie with me, and that’s very nice, there’s a lot of collaboration. Building on ideas, for example the gulag scene started with three people on a yacht and ended with a force of nature and 500 extras. I loved the experience, “he recalls. He did not hesitate to accept the challenge that the film” talk about two things: about Natasha as a person and what happened to her and who she was, “all told with a mixture of emotion and humor:” Always We put her at the center, but making sure that the trauma of her past dragged everything to the bottom, we decided to go up to answer it and a lot of the time we used humor for it. “But the movie is as intense as we can hope for, like will reveal their own rather disturbing opening credits, which give another look at the terrible Red Room: “We needed to present the setting and what all those women have been through in the past and what Ray Winstone, the villain in our movie, has done. and what has made him so evil. The idea came up to show the moment when they are taken away. What happens when they are taken away? It was tremendous and they are different credits that help us to set the tone and the past of Natasha “explains Kevin Feige.

Shortland was largely to blame for Rachel Weisz joining in as the clever and mysterious Melina: “I love stories of women led by a woman. I love playing in front of other women but I have loved playing alongside the Red Guardian. It was wonderful. tell a story with three strong and complex women “he tells at the press conference. About his character he says: “I thought he was a very unusual character that I loved. I love the relationship he has with his pigs”, which he uses for his experiments. Weisz takes the opportunity to describe “his Red Guardian”, David Harbor, as “one of the most eccentric, original and fun people in this world.” The actor is a true scene stealer in ‘Black Widow’, but as he himself explains, “the comedy comes from the ego that he has built to defend himself from the feeling of guilt. In other words, it is so exaggerated because he cannot stop to feel those things, the mistakes that he has made, so he has to build a world around him, a psychotic reality in which he is the hero.Alexei is a super soldier like Captain America. We don’t get to see much of his golden years as the Russian version of Cap, but Harbor says he would be happy to explore them: “He has these stories about his life and what happened that are questionable and they may not be real, and I like exploring what is real or not and how strong he has had to build those realities for himself and how durable those realities are. I think something classic in the Cold War would be a lot of fun and there would be a fun dynamic between the two characters (him and Cap) and the fact that they are like two nuclear warheads in an arms race is a great concept that could be explored further. . Is Kevin Feige in the room?“Although if he had to ally himself with a current MCU character, he would like with Falcon / Captain America:” I love Anthony Mackie. And now that he is wearing Cap’s suit, with that complexity that Alexei has with the character in general, I was going to hate anyone who wore the suit for what it represents but it’s also funny because it would be like a co-worker, we would have a lot of respect for the other. I think it would be a really fun dynamic to watch. ”Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz would pick the Hulk and fantasize about the things they could do if they could control him.

But going back to the star, Scarlett Johansson explains how ‘Black Widow’ will help us understand why she made that decision in ‘Avengers: Endgame’: “We started talking about the possibility of this movie when we were making ‘Infinity War’. We shot ‘ Infinity War ‘and’ Endgame ‘together so I knew what her ending was going to be, but we wanted to make sure that it’s a choice that she actively made, that she felt there was a resolution. We then worked backwards for her to get to a point in as much as possible. And we knew that in this movie he had to evolve to a place where he could move forward with his life and that would have resolved the trauma of his past and made him feel like a different person. It was a weird way of working, I guess maybe it’s always like this with prequels but I’ve never done anything like this before. It was interesting to work on something that would also play a role in something that you are going to do in the future, which reflects the past, it was crazy. “But the actress admits that she is not afraid of new things:” I am certainly less afraid of things now than ten years ago, that’s good. I feel that there has been a positive progression in my life, not physically, that I am still more terrified of things than I was, but I feel more comfortable taking risks. And I am more comfortable daring myself with things that I do not know, making the leap to the unknown, taking risks and seeing how it unfolds. “On the legacy that Natasha will leave, she says:”I think Natasha has a lot of integrity, she’s a great character and she’s not afraid to admit she was wrong. And she’s curious about herself and other people and I think that makes her stand out. In the realm of superheroes, I find her very affectionate“.

Everything is still possible at the UCM

‘Black Widow’ opens up a world of possibilities for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Could we see more MCU character prequels? Here’s what Kevin Feige answered us: “This movie and this story are a particular case for Natasha, but exploring the past, present and future of the MCU is a possibility for all of our characters. This particular story and this particular cast are very specific to Natasha.“. The head of Marvel Studios believes that the character of Johansson has earned this movie:” Scarlett Johansson is an incredible actress and with each performance we have learned more, we have seen more and we want to know more, and the fact that by If there is an entire movie dedicated to her, it’s very exciting for us, and now that it’s going to be released and people can see it, it’s even more exciting for us. “

‘Black Widow’ comes to theaters and Disney + (with extra payment for Premium Access) July 9.