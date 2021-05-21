Kevin Feige admits it was a mistake to cast Tilda Swinton as the Elder in ‘Doctor Strange’

Although when ‘Doctor Strange’ was released in 2016 many details of the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch were applauded, the incorporation of Tilda Swinton as the Elder, Stephen Strange’s mentor, gave a lot to talk about. Not so much because she was Tilda Swinton (who in their right mind wouldn’t want her in their movie?) But because of casting a Caucasian actress for a character who is Asian in the comics..

Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, has intoned the mea culpa in a recent interview with Men’s Health: “We thought we were being so smart, so groundbreaking. We weren’t going to fall for the cliché of the wizened old Asian man. But it was a wake-up call to say, ‘Well wait a minute, is there another way to do it? Is there another way not to fall into the cliché and hire an Asian actor? ‘ And the answer to that, of course, is yes.“.

Obviously it is too late to fix Tilda Swinton, who also returned in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to give a lesson on timelines to the Hulk, but Marvel has been putting the batteries together for several years to turn its Cinematic Universe into a diverse place in which everyone feels represented.

The MCU’s first Asian hero

An example of this, and a way to settle the pending account with the Asian public, will be ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’, the first film of the UCM with a cast practically composed of Asian actresses and actors. Simu Liu leads the cast of the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed film, which hits theaters on September 3. Although the character may not sound familiar at first, Feige remembers that Marvel Studios has already managed to turn “second-line” characters like the Guardians of the Galaxy into stars before, and plans to continue doing so: “We found at the beginning that it didn’t matter how famous the character was, but how great his potential was to become a cool movie or series of movies. And ‘Shang-Chi’ has had that potential for a long time“.