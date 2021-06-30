Kevin Federline would demand a psychological evaluation if Britney Spears manages to end her father’s guardianship

Yes OK Britney Spears you can count on the support of your ex-husband Kevin Federline as it seeks to end his controversial guardianship, he is worried about the idea that he will regain full control of his life “Without any expert evaluation”, according to his attorney.

The lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan shared Federline’s thoughts on Spears’s wish for the guardianship she manages to end Jamie spears, the singer’s father. In statements to the site Page Six, he stated that the dancers have concerns due to decisions made previously in terms of the singer’s medical care “Toxic”.

During the virtual hearing last Wednesday before Judge Benny Penny, Spears spoke for more than 20 minutes and described the guardianship as “abusive”. He also said that it was medicated against her own will with lithium and that he is also not allowed to marry and have children again. “I have an IUD right now so I don’t get pregnant. They don’t let me go to the doctor to have it removed because they don’t want me to have more children”, Denounced the artist.

“This guardianship is paying the salary of many people. I’m fed up“, he claimed.

“You have to wait to find out if a medical professional prescribed that, there is any condition or basis for it to be considered an appropriate medical protocolKaplan continued. “So if the guardianship ends without a prior evaluation, you will want to know what the conditions were that led to this being prescribed”, Explained the lawyer.

Despite your worries, Federline believes that Spears’ health and happiness are vital when it comes to her two sons, Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14.

“Kevin doesn’t really have any additional information on what’s going on about guardianship, but obviously if Britney is in a healthy, good, strong place, that’s great. He wants her to be happy and healthy“Kaplan added in conversation with the aforementioned medium.

Federline, 43, and Spears, 39, they were married from 2004 to 2007.

Britney Spears is currently in a relationship with model and actor Sam Asghari, who on different occasions spoke out against the guardianship and on the day of the hearing before the judge He uploaded a photo to Instagram in which he wore a T-shirt with the hashtag #FreeBritney.

The next hearing is scheduled for July 14.Kevin Federline (.)

A source familiar with the case confirmed to CNN that the singer, who has been on vacation in Hawaii, had urged her lawyer, Samuel Ingham III to go ahead with the legal paperwork necessary to terminate your nearly 13-year guardianship.

Ingham was appointed Spears’ attorney by Judge Reva GoetzIngham in 2008. During her courtroom statements last week, the singer declared more than once that she wanted to hire a lawyer of her choice and asked the judge for help to end the guardianship, without going through a psychological evaluation. “I shouldn’t be under a guardianship if I can work and provide money and work for myself and pay other people. It doesn’t make sense, ”he claimed. “I just want my life back. 13 years have passed and it is enough ”.

In her testimony, Britney even compared herself to a victim of trafficking for sexual exploitation. “He worked seven days a week, with no days off. In California, the only thing like this is called sex trafficking: making anyone work against their will, taking away all their belongings, credit card, cash, phone and passport”.

On what she wants in the immediate future, she was clear and direct: end the guardianship to return to being the owner of her money and her decisions. About his father and the team advising him, he suggested, bluntly: “I want to sue my family. They should be in jail ”.

For its part, the legal team of the father, Jamie Spears, refused to respond to Britney’s testimony to “preserve her privacy” and not bring to light “details of her health condition” in the public hearing and in the presence of journalists. “They’ve already done a good job blowing up my life“Said the singer, interrupting one of the lawyers.

Vivian Thoreen, a lawyer for Spears’ father, gave a brief statement on his behalf after speaking with him during a break. “He is sorry to see that his daughter is suffering and in so much pain”Thoreen said. “Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much.”

