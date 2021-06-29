Kevin Federline, father of Britney Spears’ children, finally raised his voice to support her



Kevin Federline, Britney Spears’ ex-husband and father of her children, raises his voice and supports the singer.

Photo: Matthew Simmons. / .

Pop princess britney spears She appeared in court last week to brand the legal guardianship to which she has been subjected for a decade as “abusive” and demand that she be allowed to regain control of her life, to be able, for example, to choose her own legal representatives or fulfill her dream of marrying again and becoming the mother of a girl. Her ex-husband Kevin Federline, the father of his children Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, have been the latest in a long line of personalities in offering her support to Britney. Through your attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan, She raised her voice to affirm that she only wants “the best for her.”

“It doesn’t matter what positive effect the guardianship has had in the past if it is now having a harmful and detrimental effect on his mental state, so he just wants to be allowed to build the best environment to live in and for his children to visit. his mother. Kevin feels that the best thing for the boys is that their mother is happy and healthy. And if you can do it without a guardianship in between, great ”, he argued. Kevin Federline, who finally put her voice revealed to support the singer.

Although the former dancer has wanted to make it clear that he is staying out of the entire legal process to review the current situation of Britney SpearsHe also insists that he would feel “very comfortable” if she enjoyed greater independence. Kevin Federline wants to give you as much support as possible.

“She wants her to be a happy person because that would make her a happy mother, and obviously I think one of the conclusions that we could all draw from hearing her testimony is that she is under tremendous pressure. And people who are under pressure sometimes don’t make the same decisions they would make if left to their own devices. Yes Britney Spears you are able to handle yourself in a way that does not endanger yourself or your children if they are in your custody, Kevin Federline he would feel very comfortable with the dissolution of the guardianship ”, added his lawyer.

The only thing that would really matter to him to the artist’s ex-husband and parents of their children, is that they are safe during the seasons they spend with their famous mother and that they are provided “security and stability.” “When the time comes, if it comes, we will study the situation,” he added.

On the other hand, the attorney for Kevin He has indicated that he considers that Jodi Montgomery, one of Britney’s current legal guardians with her father Jamie Spears, has done an “excellent job” from what he has been able to see based on the interactions they have had so far.