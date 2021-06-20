Kevin Durant’s mother told PJ Tucker everything

The mother of the Brooklyn Nets player, Kevin Durant he told everything to PJ Tucker in full game number 7 of the series in the NBA.

PJ Tucker I had given a slightly unusual foul to Kevin Durant and his mother told him everything in front of all the players and fans present at the game in the NBA.

Kevin Durant did not realize that his mother had spent several words with PJ Tucker, since he was throwing two free rites in the NBA.

Here the video:

PJ Tucker and KD’s mom were chirping after this foul 😂 pic.twitter.com/F84HpLVgTm – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 20, 2021

PJ Tucker at the end of passing the words with the mother from Kevin Durnat made a gesture of a funny face it is not yet known what the words were, but the mother was a little angry after the play in the NBA.