Kevin Durant’s mother comforts him after playoff loss

Kevin Durant being comforted by his mother. Only they know what they had to go through to get here.

For those who do not know the history of the mother of Kevin Durant and him, both have had a very black past, since they did not come from having a life of great luxury before reaching the NBA.

The mother from Kevin Durant As many times as he can, he goes and supports his son, as he has a beautiful relationship on and off the court.