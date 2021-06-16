Kevin Durant’s game madness to give the Nets an advantage

Historic party of Kevin Durant of which they will always be remembered. Brooklyn nets ended up beating Milwaukee bucks 114-108 after coming back 16 points in the second half and leading 3-2 in the Western Conference semifinal series.

KD played the 48 minutes and finished the game with 49 points (16 of 23 from the field, 4 of 9 from triples and 13 of 16 from the personnel), 17 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks. He scored 31 points in the second half and 20 in the decisive fourth quarter.

Amazing. KD had the help of a plugged Jeff Green who finished with 27 points after nailing 7 of the 8 points of the triples he tried. Went back James harden, who was seen out of rhythm, as he could barely score 5 points in 46 minutes after failing the 8 triples he tried. Kyrie Irving did not play after injuring himself in Game 4 of the series.

Thus, thanks to Kevin Durant’s historic game, the Nets will travel to Milwaukee in the early hours of Thursday through Friday with the intention of sentencing the series.

Kevin Durant played all 48 minutes tonight in Game 5, the first time a player has done so in an #NBAPlayoffs game since LeBron James during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 27, 2018! #NBAVault pic.twitter.com/GqJA1PWesb – NBA History (@NBAHistory) June 16, 2021

Lost opportunity

The Bucks missed a great opportunity to turn the series around, but they couldn’t beat KD. So what Giannis Antetokounmpo He played at a high level (34 points and 14 of 22 in field goals). We will see what they are capable of doing in the sixth game. Very high level in the series.