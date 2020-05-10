Brooklyn nets will not allow to dispute Kevin Durant the remainder of the NBA season if it is finally resumed by decision of the organization. This has been confirmed by Adrian Wojnarowski, journalist and NBA insider, in his podcast The Woj Pod.

Many had returned to place the Nets as great candidates to take the ring this season because a prolongation of the season would allow the New York franchise to recover its two main stars: Durant and Kyrie Irving, currently in the process of recovery. of their respective injuries. The severity of Kevin Durant’s has been the cause of this final decision.

