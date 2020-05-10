05/10/2020 at 20:56

CEST

EFE

Brooklyn Nets player Kevin Durant nOr he plans to play this season, which will undoubtedly end later than expected due to the coronavirus crisis, as he had planned in the recovery from his long injury.

As reported Adrian Wojnarowski, from ESPN, the Brooklyn star is not going to play this season no matter what. Durant He will continue with his recovery plan from the Achilles tendon injury in the fifth game of the last NBA Finals and, despite the season being prolonged, he will not force to play.

In this way, the Nets do not seem to have Durant for a season that remains on hold pending the COVID-19 health crisis to improve. There have also been rumors about the possibility that the competition will not be resumed. On that option, you do two weeks Lebron James It was blunt. “As soon as it’s safe we ​​want to finish,” he said.

.