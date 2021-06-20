Kevin Durant: “We have nothing but respect for Milwaukee”

Brooklyn nets has said goodbye prematurely to the NBA Playoffs 2021, the first of the ‘Era of the Big Three’, after being eliminated in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against Milwaukee bucks, who prevailed in Game 7 with a score of 115-111.

Not even a brilliant performance by Kevin Durant, one more, he has not been able to give the victory to his Nets. The 32-year-old has registered 48 points (the highest historical score in a Game 7), nine rebounds and six assists, playing absolutely every minute of the game: 48 in the four quarters and five in overtime (53 in total ).

Durant himself, exhausted after their demanding meeting, has had no more words than praise for the Milwaukee Bucks who have managed to submit the great favorite to take the ring this season:

“There is nothing to reproach. In overtime we felt good on the court. I can only say that I have a lot of respect for the Milwaukee Bucks, for how they prepare, for how they have challenged us in each game, for how they made adjustments in each game as well. …, for everything. We have nothing but respect for this franchise, “said Kevin Durant.

Injuries, the unstoppable enemy of any team

As much as these Brooklyn Nets have managed to bring together three of the 10 best players in the NBA, the franchise has been unable to do anything in the face of the gale of injuries it has suffered throughout the regular season and the playoffs. Perhaps if they had had Kyrie Irving and James Harden healthy during this series against the Bucks, the story would have been different.