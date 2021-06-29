Kevin Durant was booed by Yankees fans

The Brooklyn Nets player, Kevin Durant It was booed for fanatics the major league team Los Yankees.

The eaves Kevin Durant he was watching the game of New York Yankees and the Angels in MLB when they got a glimpse of him on the stadium’s giant screen and received a lot of bad vibes boos from the fanatics present in the game.

Here the video:

A mix of cheers and boos as Kevin Durant is shown on the Jumbotron at Yankee Stadium pic.twitter.com/TJBgOkruGn – Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) June 29, 2021

Kevin Durant after being eliminated from the playoff series of the NBA has received a lot of criticism from NBA players and fans due to disappointing most of his league fans.

This season Kevin Durant averaged 26 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists per game in the NBA.