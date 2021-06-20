Kevin Durant: The Greatest Expression of the Resurrection of the Phoenix

Brooklyn nets has definitively said goodbye to the dream of becoming NBA champion for the first time in its history in these 2021 Playoffs. The New York franchise fell in Game 7 of its tie in the Conference Semifinals against Milwaukee Bucks, and despite the brilliant performances that his star, Kevin Durant, has been registering throughout all the qualifying rounds.

Without going any further, the last game of the 2020/21 season de Durant finished with 48 points for the player, who played the 53 minutes (48 of the four quarters and five of overtime) that lasted the final game of the series against the Bucks.

This course by Kevin Durant can be considered as the greatest representation of the expression of “the resurrection of the Phoenix Bird”. Just two years after sustaining one of the worst injuries a basketball player can have, a ruptured Achilles tendon, KD has once again become the best player in the world.

Despite the loss, Kevin Durant’s 48-point Game 7 performance was headlined by this tough OT forcing turnaround jumper. #PhantomCam pic.twitter.com/XiCtop0okP – NBA (@NBA) June 20, 2021

Their numbers

In the regular season, despite playing only 35 of the Brooklyn Nets’ 72 total meetings, Durant has averaged 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game shooting 54% in TC, 45% in T3 and 88% in TL.

In the playoffs, their benefits have increased considerably, and the Nets have benefited from their best version: 34.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game with percentages similar to those of Regular Season (51% TC, 40% T3 and 87% TL).

Additionally, he has posted the first postseason history performance of 45+ PTS, 15+ REB and 10+ AST (49-17-10 in Game 5 vs. the Bucks) and the highest scoring of all time in a Game 7: 48 points in his last game.