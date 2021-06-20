Kevin Durant signs up for the Tokyo Olympics

Kevin Durant (32 years old and 2.08 meters) signs up for the Games. According to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater (.), the Brooklyn Nets forward has promised to go to Tokyo with the United States National Team: will seek its third gold after those obtained in London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016. Only Carmelo Anthony has so many Olympic first places. Durant could surpass Melo as the tournament’s all-time leading scorer – he’s only 25 points behind.

It is the fifth confirmation of the roster that Gregg Popovich will lead.. Damian Lillard (Blazers), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors), Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) have already said yes to an appointment that is essential for the United States after the China World Cup debacle. Stephen Curry could be the next to fall: the Warriors point guard assured that he is at 50%. “He’ll probably need the next two weeks to decide,” he told the San Francisco Chronicle. In his particular record, Curry has two World Cup golds, but he has not yet achieved glory in a few Games. His latest achievement, by the way, dates back to 2014, at the World Cup in Spain. The ones who won’t be sure are LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Durant Season

Durant has had a difficult season that ended this past morning from Saturday to Sunday when he lost in the seventh game of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks. Plagued by injuries, he only played 35 of the 72 games in the regular season. His stockings, incredible, in any case: 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

His physical problems have not been the only ones suffered by the Nets, a super team that has disappointed: from a clear contender for the ring to being eliminated in the semifinals. The absence of Kyrie Irving since the middle of the fourth game against the Bucks and the intermittency of James Harden, injured in the first and who returned in the fifth, Durant had to squeeze himself … and fell like a hero: 48 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists in 53 minutes on the court in Game 7. His averages in the playoffs were 34.3 points, 9.3 sacks and 4.4 basket passes in 12 games.

The United States will begin training on July 6 in Las Vegas. Twenty days before the start of the competition, which will host its group phase from June 25 to August 1 and the knockout phase from 3 to 7 of that month. Before that, Popovich’s cast will meet the Spanish team on July 18 in a preparation match.