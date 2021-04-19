Kevin Durant reveals his 5 best teammates and leaves Russell Westbrook out

The superstar of the Brooklyn nets, Kevin Durant, listed his top five players he played with and omitted his former teammate Russell westbrook.

This was a surprise considering how Kevin Durant Y Russell westbrook They played together in what was then a very competitive and fierce Oklahoma City Thunder team. But it turns out that Westbrook didn’t make the cut at least initially.

In fairness to Durant, he has played with several talented superstars. He named his teammates Kyrie Irving and James Harden as the two best players he’s ever played with, followed by Golden State brothers Steph Curry. Warriors, Klay Thompson and then Los Angeles Clippers big man Serge Ibaka, who Kevin Durant played with for the Thunder.

Durant probably had a hard time naming the last player. According to the video, it said how long he paused before mentioning the fifth best player he played with.

The host of the podcast, in which Kevin Durant was invited, asked KD why he did not include the star of the NBA Russell Westbrook. Turns out the Brodie didn’t register in Durant’s mind at first. Kevin Durant later clarified that Westbrook is in the top five, but he didn’t say who he would omit from the list.