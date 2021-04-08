Kevin Durant returns, leaves and the Nets destroy the Pelicans

Beating of Brooklyn nets in view of New Orleans Pelicans by 139-111 at the Barclays Center in the return to the slopes of Kevin Durant after being sick for several months. The New York star returned and played a total of 19 minutes off the bench. He did not miss a shot, finished with 17 points (5 of 5 from the field, 2 of 2 on triples and 5 of 5 from the personnel), captured 7 rebounds, distributed 5 assists and put a block. With him on the court, +22 for the Nets. Tremendous.

Considering that Kevin Durant has returned showing that he is in top form, that James Harden is injured and that the Nets have not only not suffered his losses (they are first in the East at the moment) and have recently signed LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin (DeAndre Jordan has been left out of the rotation.) It can only be said that they are the clear favorites to win the NBA ring this season.

Yesterday, a tremendous game by LaMarcus Aldridge (22 points). Kyrie Irving had 24 points and 6 assists. Joe Harris added 14 and Blake Griffin 10 from the bench. Tremendous the Nets, who also performed very well in defense against Zion Williamson.

The Pelicans, outnumbered

The Pelicans were horrible on offense and pitiful on defense. Eric Bledsoe was the leading scorer with 26 points. Zion Williamson chipped in 16 points after missing 8 of the 12 shots he tried. Willy Hernangómez played 17 minutes and contributed 6 points.