Kevin Durant, ready for the challenge of the Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics 2021 they are very close to beginning. As in every edition in the basketball discipline, the teams classified to compete for the medals start with the main objective of eliminating USA, always the main favorite to achieve the gold medal.

This time the challenge will be more than complicated. Team USA, led by Gregg Popovich, arrives at the appointment with Kevin Durant among its ranks, for many the current best player, not only in the NBA, but in the world.

Durant himself arrives with a huge desire to win and bring the gold back to the United States after the tough loss in the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks (falling in seven games after an outstanding individual performance throughout the tie). This is what he has made known in his latest statements:

“I finished the season in good health. So I felt that it would be great to have the possibility to continue competing before the start of the next season, and thus get into shape at the start of the 2021/22 NBA season,” said Durant. . “I want the gold, there is no other option than that. I hope to be surrounded by the best players and athletes in the world to get it.”

A historical brand

Kevin Durant has 39 caps for Team USA. The Nets player, of those 39 games, has not lost a single one. In other words, the United States has an impressive 39-0 record when Durant plays. The MVP of the Season in 2014 will be the main asset of Gregg Popovich’s in Tokyo 2021.