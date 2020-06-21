The star player of the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin DurantHe has been very busy outside of basketball since he was injured during the NBA Finals last season.

While recovering from his Achilles tendon injury, the 31-year-old forward also makes certain moves within the business world. On Monday the acquisition of five percent of the club was made official. With this deal, the former Golden State Warriors player can also acquire another five percent in the future.

Part of the interest of Harden This project is mutual since the Union wants to see how to expand its brand internationally through the foundation of the player. Also have someone like Durant It can help you connect the franchise a little more to that community. Being able to have someone of this nature helps a lot to put together the community plans that they want to launch in the coming months.

For the team this is something very important since Durant became the first black owner to be part of the consortium that manages that team. For Durant, the decision to join the Philadelphia Union « made sense. & Rdquor;

“I have been a fan of the sport and seeing how fast it is growing and how these franchises are impacting local businesses and people has been intriguing, & rdquor; said Durant in an interview with ESPN.

The supposed value of the Philadelphia team has been valued at € 310 million, according to its majority owner, Jay Sugarman.

Durant joins James Harden and Russell WilsonThe two athletes are minority owners of the Houston Dynamo and Seattle Sounders respectively.

Durant also mentioned that one of his long-term goals would be to become an NBA team owner, although he confessed that it is somewhat difficult.