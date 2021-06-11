Kevin Durant outscored Manu Ginobilien on 3s scored in playoffs

The Brooklyn Nets player, Kevin Durant beat the player of the NBA Manu Ginobilien on triples recorded in series of playoffs.

The superstar of the NBA Kevin Durant managed to pass Manu Ginobilien in game number 3 of the series against the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA.

Kevin Durant meets a number of 325 triples in series of Playoffs occupying the sixth place of this line in history.

Here the data:

Congrats to @ KDTrey5 of the @BrooklynNets for moving up to 6th on the #NBAPlayoffs THREES MADE list! #ThatsGame pic.twitter.com/ofTfvasmGV – NBA (@NBA) June 11, 2021

Kevin Durant it can still continue to happen to many of these players, as it is in very good condition at the NBA.

The eaves Kevin Durant he finished the game with 30 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists in 43 minutes of play.

This season Kevin Durant is averaging 26 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists per game in the NBA.