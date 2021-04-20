Kevin Durant out for Nets against Pelicans

04/20/2021 at 05:34 CEST

EFE / New York

The star forward Kevin Durant will not be with the Brooklyn Nets when this Tuesday the team faces the Pelicans in New Orleans due to the discomfort caused by the contusion he suffers in his left thigh, the team reported.

Durant’s absence will cost you miss the thirty-fourth game since the 2020-21 season began, while he has played 24 games, including yesterday, Sunday, against the Miami Heat, but could barely spend seven minutes on the field after suffering from the injury.

Durant has missed 24 games with a left hamstring injury; another six in accordance with the league’s Covid-19 health and safety protocols and three more for injury management. In the games he has played, Durant has average of 27.3 points.

Brooklyn also ruled out guard James Harden again, due to his right hamstring injury. The Nets also confirmed the casualties of tall men Nic Claxton and Reggie Perry, both placed on the NBA’s Covid-19 health and safety protocols.