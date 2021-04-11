Kevin Durant makes tremendous dunk over Andre Drummond

The player of the Brooklyn nets, Kevin Durant makes tremendous dunk above the center of the Lakers Andre Drummond.

Kevin Durant may have been out of action for the Brooklyn nets for an extended period, but at this point, it would be safe to say that it feels pretty good. Ask the big man from Los Angeles Lakers, Andre Drummond.

Durant put Drummond on a poster with this emphatic ending. That dunk was so good it got Mama Durant to her feet.

The Brooklyn nets they hosted the defending champs on Saturday in what was supposed to be a highly anticipated showdown. However, with Lakers losing to Lebron James and Anthony Davis due to their respective injuries, the Nets faced a makeshift team from Los Angeles.

However, it clearly didn’t matter much to KD as he still came out shooting in this one. Durant was out of the game for nearly two months with a hamstring problem and appears determined to make up for lost time. However, Brooklyn He also has his own share of injuries, and James Harden is expected to miss a few games with a hamstring injury.