Kevin Durant makes Nets team history

The Broolyn Nets player, Kevin Durant made history in game number 5 of the series of Playoffs of the NBA against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Kevin Durant is the first player to record 46 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Brooklyn Nets in a series game of Playoffs. The eaves Kevin Durant was the true hero behind the Brooklyn Nets ‘victory in Game 5 of the Los Angeles’ series. Playoffs of the NBA against the Milwaukee Bucks.



Kevin Durant was the player who showed his face for the Brooklyn Nets team when they trailed by almost 20 points in the second half of the game in the NBA.

It is a figure of Kevin Durant never before seen by a Br00klyn Nets player in a playoff series in the NBA in the history.

Brooklyn Nets with this victory now dominates the series 3-2 to the Milwaukee Bucks team and they are placed one game to eliminate the Bucks completely from the season.