“Kevin Durant is the best player in the history of New York basketball”

Controversies in the media tend to appear with insulting assiduity, but in the NBA environment even more frequently. Above all, one of the ones that raises the most harshness when picking up the microphone is Stephen A. Smith, that nothing has been cut in his last statements.

The ESPN journalist stated that Kevin Durant is the largest representative in the history of basketball in the city of New York, a statement that has generated suspicion in the fans of the Knicks who have begun to propose other names. Opinions?