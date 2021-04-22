Kevin Durant is not the most valuable player of the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant He is not the best player of the Brooklyn nets at this time. It’s James Harden. This is not a displeasure for Slim Reaper.

This is me simply saying that Harden is truly the Nets’ greatest asset this season of the NBA. You do not believe me? Here are some juicy numbers for you.

Since his controversial Houston Rockets move, Harden’s production has been stellar. The 31-year-old has gone from being one of the most polarizing figures in the NBA in his last months in Houston to be the best player, not only for the Nets, but for the entire league. Yes, Harden’s slander is still as loud as usual, but slowly, the former MVP is silencing all the haters.

Harden has become the best assistant in the NBA this season, alongside former teammate Russell Westbrook of the Washington Wizards. He has been averaging 10.9 assists per game all season, including 12 triple-doubles for Brooklyn in 34 games.

With him leading the pack, the Nets have been 27-5 with Harden active and his dominance has helped the Brooklyn nets to keep on their quest to be the best team in the Eastern Conference heading to the playoffs even with Durant and Kyrie Irving injured.

Before forming the Brooklyn Big Three with Durant and Irving, there were many questions about who would handle the ball and how Harden’s style of play would mesh with the seemingly heavy styles of his fellow superstars.

But, apparently, Haden adapted quickly and became the most important player of the Brooklyn nets on his list, even with healthy Durant and Irving in the lineup. So far these three have only adjusted in seven games together this season with various injuries and health issues hampering them.

Unfortunately for the Nets, Harden has been grappling with his own injury concerns in recent games. Harden has missed eight straight games to Brooklyn due to a hamstring injury and, unlike when Durant was lost, the Nets clearly have struggled without their star guard. The Nets are 4-4 in their final stretch with Harden watching from the sideline.