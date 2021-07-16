Kevin Durant, illusion to be Olympic gold in Tokyo 2021

Everything is magnified around the American basketball team. Aware that in any event such as the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021 It has a lot to lose and little to gain, enlisting in an adventure of this magnitude is increasingly challenging for a team whose superiority has diminished over the years. Basketball has gone global and there are many countries brimming with talent and top players in the NBA among its ranks. Defeats to Nigeria and Australia in preparation for the Olympics have made Kevin Durant step out of the catastrophic criticism and reveal how they collectively and individually face the challenge of being Olympic champions, in the words collected by SportsYahoo.

“I don’t care about the shit people talk about, they don’t understand the context. We are here working hard to do our best, following all health protocols and adapting to each other,” said the Brooklyn Nets. “We are a team still in formation, we are beginning to unite and understand each other on the court. We have great players and many options when it comes to proposing a game scheme, so we still have some indecision about how to play in some situations. It is our process that other more consolidated teams have taken advantage of to win us and it does not happen. The stars were aligned so that we lost at the beginning, the important thing is not to do it in Tokyo, “he declared.

Durant doesn’t think the talent of other national teams should be underestimated

“If we analyze the rosters of various teams, we will realize that they have very great players in their ranks, used to playing a leading role in big events. We have some of the best in the NBA, but we cannot underestimate the others. Obviously we didn’t want to lose those two games, but we are adapting to each other. We are working hard to bring in the gold and everyone has to trust us, we will do well. We couldn’t wait to go out on the pitch and wipe out all the teams, we have to work, progressively improve and compete hard, “commented a man motivated to represent the United States. “Nobody has had to tell me anything to motivate me, I want to defend my country. If I needed to be convinced, I don’t know what the fuck I would do here,” he said, always forceful Kevin Durant.