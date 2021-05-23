Kevin Durant has the terrifying fall that paralyzed the entire NBA world

Kevin Durant gave fans of the Brooklyn nets a huge scare after his awkward knockdown in the second quarter of their LA playoff matchup. NBA of Game 1 against Boston Celtics.

With a pass from Blake Griffin, Durant took off while looking to make a layup. However, with Marcus Smart in front of him waiting to take out the offensive foul, the jump of Kevin Durant he got upset and forced him into an ugly fall. Although he still made the shot, it was the last thing fans of the Brooklyn nets when the superstar forward fell onto his right arm, twisted as if injured.

Here the video:

Glad KD’s okay after this scary fall. pic.twitter.com/89zkOx6oYo – ESPN (@espn) May 23, 2021

Fortunately, the 32-year-old was unharmed and kept playing. Still, it was certainly a terrifying moment for fans of the Brooklyn nets. The fall could have been much worse for Kevin Durant given how it went and just because of the impact it had.

Hopefully, there won’t be any other problems caused by said incident. Brooklyn needs Kevin Durant 100 percent if they want to win the title this 2020-21 season of the NBA, and the last thing they want to see is a member of their Big 3 going out of the game again due to injury.