Kevin Durant forces game number 7 into overtime

The Brooklyn Nets player, Kevin Duran forced a extra time the game number seven of the series of playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks team in the NBA.-

The game was 109-107 ahead of the Bucks with six seconds remaining from the fourth quarter when Kevin Durant grabbed the ball and went the only one-on-one against PJ Tucker who was the victim of the mid-range shot from Kevin Durant on the NBA.

KEVIN DURANT, ALWAYS KEVIN DURANT! Impressive double of 7 in the end to put the game 109-109 against the Bucks and take it to extra time in the #NBAxESPN Playoffs. 🔥🏀 pic.twitter.com/p7zzcc4KKW – SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) June 20, 2021

Kevin Durant again he comes back and shows his face for the Brooklyn Nets team in the Playoffs series against the Milwaukee Bucks team, since he is the player of the moment in the team. NBA.

The last quarter ended 109-109, forcing game number seven of the semifinal series into overtime. NBA.