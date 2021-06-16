Kevin Durant details historical performance Bucks NBA playoffs 2021

There are nights that will always be remembered and will be burned into the collective imagination of the NBA and one of them is the one lived in the fifth game of NBA 2021 playoffs Come in Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks. The joy has returned to the stadiums and that seems to drive players like Kevin Durant to set simply memorable performances. He put the good old Kevin on his back and showed that he is a legendary professional, an uncompromising talent with enough winning capacity to lead a team that has been severely injured by injuries, to glory. The NBA statistics of his game do nothing but amaze and reaffirm the status of an underrated player at times who has done all this after having broken his Achilles tendon, as indicated on ESPN.

“I was just thinking about the possession we had at that time, I had no idea of ​​the points I had. It was a lot of fun tonight, I just want to continue like this and win the tie,” said Durant, who received praise from Antetokounmpo himself . “He is the best player right now and the only way to beat him is as a team, we have to do everything we can to avoid things like today,” said the Bucks star.

Without Kyrie Irving, with a severely depleted Harden and without Joe Harris being able to reconnect with his usual level of success, Kevin was alone in the face of danger. It is there where the competitive character is manifested and where the good players of the legends are screened. Durant scored from every conceivable position, worked hard on defense on Antetokounmpo, doubled the ball to his teammates when he was over-marked and finished the game with a triple-double of 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists, completing it with 3 steals and 2 blocks, being also decisive in defense. These are some of the most astonishing facts about his performance against Milwaukee bucks:

Has become the first player in NBA history to exceed 45/15/10 in a playoff game Scored or assisted on 74 of the 114 points the game ended with his team Scored or assisted 43 of the 52 last points of the Brooklyn Nets, thus culminating an epic comeback.