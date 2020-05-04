Life offers absolutely infeasible alternatives if everything went according to plan, one of them being the possible return of Kevin Durant in the final phase of this season. The fact that the season may have to be resolved in a single venue final phase, where any detail can be decisive, makes the rivals of the Brooklyn nets in the Eastern Conference attend with dread an option that the General Manager of the team does not rule out, Sean Marks. In an interesting interview with the NewsHub, the newspaper of reference in his native country, New Zealand, he leaves the door open for this option due to the factors that have changed thanks to the coronavirus.

“We have tried not to reveal many details of his fitness throughout the recovery process. We want to be cautious, we are never going to pressure Kevin to come back because we have invested heavily in him and we know that his health is the most important thing. But I can say that before the pandemic break I saw him train and I already recognized a great version of KD, “he said. “He knows his body better than anyone else and has done an amazing job with all of our staff to put him in the situation he is in right now. It is an unknown question how the pandemic can affect players, but the option for him to return in playoffs is not ruled out and more considering that the beginning of the following campaign can be postponed to December, “said the kiwi.

It must be remembered that Brooklyn nets It occupies the seventh place in the Eastern Conference at the moment, so it would measure the Toronto Raptors in a first round of that final phase of which everything remains to be known. If he is physically well, it seems difficult for a born winner like Kevin Durant He refuses to participate in a competition format that could benefit him and in which, after the break, all the players will arrive with little competitive rhythm so the difference between KD and the others will be less. We will have to be very attentive to the next news.

