Kevin Durant apologizes for homophobic language towards Michael Rapaport

4The star of the Brooklyn nets, Kevin Durant, said he regretted that people saw what he said when he spoke to actor Michael Rapaport via Instagram direct messages.

“I’m sorry that people saw that language that I used, that’s not really what I want people to see and hear from me,” he told reporters. Durant’s comments come after Rapaport posted screenshots of the Nets forward using homophobic, misogynistic and profane language during a conversation.

Before your decision to address the situation on Thursday, Kevin Durant He appeared to confirm that he sent the direct messages in a tweet and also apologized in Rapaport’s Instagram comments:

I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @ KDTrey5 would be among them. The 🐍 himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? #ImDaRealMVP pic.twitter.com/l1VQfGMMRF – MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 30, 2021

The NBA he has penalized players for homophobic language in the past, including when he fined Kobe Bryant $ 100,000 in 2011 for using an insult on the court during a game. The head coach of the Brooklyn netsSteve Nash told reporters that the team had internal discussions about the exchange between Durant, who is an avid social media user, and Rapaport.