A little over a year ago, in the fifth game of the NBA Finals, Kevin Durant broke his Achilles tendon, one of the most troubling injuries for a basketball player. The season and your stay in the Golden State Warriors they ended that day. Nor could his teammates get the ring without the presence of the Washington forward.

The future of the player did not seem at all rosy, but things have improved for « Durantula ». The Brooklyn Nets offered him a great contract and the three-month hiatus caused by the Coronavirus aroused the illusion of many fans about his return. However, his representative denied it in a statement shortly after the season was suspended.

So fans are now wondering if Durant’s plastic and unstoppable version can be seen again. In all 74 NBA seasons, only 44 players they have had this injury and 10 of them are still active.

J.J Barea, DeMarcus Cousins, Rudy Gay, Wesley Matthews, Rodney Hood, Darius Miller, David Nwaba, Dwight Powell, John Wall and Kevin Durant himself are the non-retired players who have suffered this terrible injury and those who have already managed to get back on the court have not managed to recover their level, despite the fact that some have come closer.

This injury is so difficult that even players who suffer from it have created a kind of brotherhood to help each other, as Portland Trail Blazers player Rodney Hood has acknowledged in remarks for ESPN.

Dominique Wilkins, the only one who regained his level

The list of names that have had this harsh injury is long and of high quality. Kobe Bryant, Chauncey Billups, Christian Laettner, Isiah Thomas or Dominique Wilkins They have been some of the stars who dealt with this fearsome break and in most cases the career of these players was not the same.

Bryant lowered his scoring average by almost 10 points and never recovered his explosiveness, Billups was at the end of his career, but he was only a rotation player. For his part, Laettner went from being an All-Star to a player with little productivity.

The most extreme cases were that of Thomas and Wilkins, but for very different reasons. While the first one did not play again after breaking the tendon, the second did not change his statistics one iota and even maintained the plasticity that always characterized him in his jumps.

So if Durant wants to get his level back, he knows he can only follow one example. However, the eaves morphology makes it difficult to think that we can see that relentless scorer again. Hopefully all the experts who find your recovery difficult are wrong.