Kevin Durant is one of the most recognized stars in the NBA. The Brooklyn Nets player has become increasingly isolated in his bubble, but we can still review little-known moments of his career.

Therefore, we will continue with this series of articles in which we try to learn the history of the great stars of the NBA.

1. The shirt with your number is removed at your university

Kevin Durant is the best player of all who have gone through the University of Texas and this has been known since he entered the 2007 draft.

A week after being voted No. 2 by the Seattle Supersonics, the No. 35 jersey was removed, something that has only happened with him in the entire history of the University of Texas.

2. He uses number 35 in honor of his first coach

Since he started playing basketball, « Durantula » has always used this number. Many players choose bib for some happy memory they have or for some idol.

Not the case with Kevin. In his case, he chose the number to honor his mentor Charles Craig, who was murdered at age 35.

3. He is the youngest player to be the NBA’s top scorer

This statistic is the least surprising. Ever since his career began, Durant has always shown astonishing scoring ease.

In the 2009-10 season he managed to be the top scorer in the entire NBA with a spectacular average of 30.1 points per game.

4. He is a great lover of meteorology

Can you imagine Durant giving the time on local television? Well, it was the boy’s dream of the player born in Washington.

His passion for meteorology is such that he has released several models of sneakers with the names of « Weatherman », who is a weather man in Spanish or « Meteorology ».

5. You want to be a music producer when you retire

Another of Kevin’s passions is music. He loves rap and his favorite song before a game is Don´t Make Me by 8Ball & MJG.

The player has stated on several occasions that when he retires he would like to set up his own production company, to help young groups that need an opportunity.

6. Has a college degree

In the 2015 season he broke his foot and missed the entire season. This made him focus on studies and get a law degree with great grades.

Therefore, if any of your colleagues has a problem with the law, you can always call Durant to help you out.

7. You have contributed a lot of money to charitable causes

The player had a complicated childhood, since his family was not too wealthy. Kevin knows that in many homes it is difficult to get ahead, so he has not hesitated to donate part of his fortune to the less fortunate.

It also has a foundation that helps people who are at risk of social exclusion and has opened several basketball courts throughout the United States for young people to spend their time there.

8. Has a lot of tattoos

Like many other NBA players, « Durantula » is in love with tattoos. Among the most prominent are one of the rapper 2Pac, the word Maryland along his entire back or a religious text in the lumbar with some spelling error

9. His mother accompanies him to all his home games

Whether in Seattle, Oklahoma City, Oakland or in the future in Brooklyn, his mother has always accompanied him in all his games.

When he received his first MVP, his speech in which he declared that his mother was « the true MVP » became famous. Dedication to your child is not for less.

10. He owns a restaurant

We have talked about some investments that Durant would like to make in the future, but he already has them in the present.

In Oklahoma City, the eaves opened a restaurant named KD’s Southern Couisine in late 2013. « I like to see people laugh. I hope you can come to my restaurant and feel at home. «